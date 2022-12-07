Sunpure Launches Maiden E-Commerce Platform

* South India’s largest edible oil brand provides easy access to its wide range of products via online purchase and home delivery services first in Mysuru, followed by other markets in Karnataka.

* Guaranteed delivery of fresh products within three hours of the online purchase; exclusive ‘Product Combo Offer’ available only for purchases through Sunpure’s new e-commerce website.

Bengaluru: South India’s largest edible oil brand, Sunpure, today announced the launch of its maiden e-commerce website to provide easy access to its wide range of products. Currently, online purchase and home delivery services are available in Mysuru. MK Agrotech, the parent company, plans to expand Sunpure’s online services to all markets across Karnataka in 2023.

This is the first time in the history of the edible oil and food industry of India that a company has facilitated the direct purchase of its products from the comfort of the consumers’ homes. Another USP of this e-commerce initiative is the guaranteed delivery of fresh products, ‘made with a whole lot of love, within three hours of the online purchase.

An exclusive ‘Product Combo Offer’, available only for purchases through Sunpure’s new e-commerce website, offers never-before deals on Sunpure Sunflower oil, Sunpure Filtered Groundnut Oil,

Sunpure Rice Bran Health, Sunpure Palmpure (imported refined palmolein oil), Sunpure Sugar (refined via a sulfur-free process) and Sunpure swaad (whole wheat atta produced using Swiss technology).

Sharing the company’s vision behind the newly launched e-commerce platform, Mr. Gokaran, General Manager – Sales and Operations, MK Agrotech said, “As the manufacturers of the most revolutionary refined Sunflower oil in India, we have witnessed overwhelming love from our consumers for more than two decades now. In keeping with the changing times and evolving consumer needs, Sunpure’s e-commerce platform is a pioneering endeavour to deepen our customer bond and carry forward the brand’s legacy of bringing together technology and tradition. The future looks exciting!”

Sunpure has the distinction of being India’s only chemical-free processed and physically refined oil with improved patented technology. Sunpure Oil is free from harmful preservatives, like tertiary butylhydroquinone (TBHQ) commonly used in food products, and is also enriched with Vitamins A, D, and E.

Unlike other brands in the market that use harmful mineral oil as the heating medium for the refining process, Sunpure uses RO-treated water. Besides, the manufacturing process is eco-friendly.

The company uses 100% green electricity generated by windmills, producing eight times more power than it consumes!

Last year, Sunpure appointed actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. The brand’s marketing campaigns have consistently reiterated its core values of purity, trust, care, and honesty.

Currently, Sunpure is present in key markets across India, namely, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

About Sunpure

Sunpure, a part of MK Agrotech Group, is known for its first chemical-free, processed, and physically refined oil with improved patented technology. The company has adopted the highest standards of environmental and sustainable practices in its manufacturing processes including 100% green electricity.

About MK Agrotech

Guided by the principles of purity & transparency, MK Agrotech is one of India’s finest food companies that prides itself on ensuring the health & wellness of its consumers. The brand had a humble beginning in Srirangapatna in the Mandya district of Karnataka, way back in 1976. Its flagship brand, Sunpure, launched in 1995, is a household name in the edible oil segment and continues to expand its presence across key markets in the Southern and Western regions of India. The company is now a 1000-plus strong team with an annual turnover of close to INR 2,700 crore. From edible oil and wheat flour to sugar, MK Agrotech has emerged as a leading food company that touches an average of 2.5 lakh families daily and is closely engaged with more than 800 distributors, which is growing with each passing day. As a socially responsible corporate group, MK Agrotech is actively giving back to society through various initiatives. Every year more than 1,000 students are being benefited from the company’s support in enrolling in various courses. It also supports patients in the need of dialysis with more than 30,000 procedures getting completed with the group’s financial assistance.