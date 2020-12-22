HomeWanted Bridegroom

WANTED BRIDEGROOM

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim Father working in PDO-Muscat invite alliance for his only daughter child 23, BE E&C from BMSCE, Fair, 5’1” from well settled groom preferably with graduates in Engineering with Master’s working in Bangalore / Abroad from decent families with religious background. Contact +968 99012081, E-mail: [email protected]

WANTED GROOM

