Sunni Muslim family seeks alliance for their daughter aged about 25 years, MBA fair, religious working as a teacher in Mysore, groom should be employed with great character from Karnataka, Contact: 7349171222 Girl is a divorce with a male one year old child

Sunni Muslim, Bangalore Based Looking Alliance For Daughter Age 25 Years , Ht-5’3” Religious Family ,Qualification B.E Contact No:7483468368/9448139417

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim family looking for an alliance for our daughter aged 21 Years, height 5’4’’. Qualification – BBM. Not working, Pious and good looking. Those interested, please WhatsApp the bio data and recent photos to +91 831-0177670.

Sunni (Labbai – Ambur) Family Seeks Alliance For Their Daughter. (B.C.A). Height 5.2’. 20 Years Religious, Fair, Good Looking. Seeks Alliance With Well Settled Professional /Business Man. Contact : +91 97395 18841 / +91 94439 67497

Wanted Groom: Mysore-based Sunni Muslim parents invite marriage alliance for their daughter 27 years, height 5.6”, very fair complexion, B.Sc., (MBA,).Working. Please send bio data and photos/ Contact no: 9342599348 /9380397496

Wanted groom religious pious employed groom below 30 years for only daughter studying ITI contact Md Hussain phone : +919620962059

Mysore/Mangalore based parents Seek Alliance from well placed Doctors/Engineers ,MBAs preferably based in US for their only Daughter, Sunni Muslim Urdu speaking, family based and grounded in Islamic principles ,27 years, 5.5″ wheatish complexion ,who had done M.BA from Indiana University US, and, currently perusing M.S in US, she is a HI B visa holder, and also working.

Parents prefer Urdu speaking ,Sunni Muslim groom from Karnataka contact 9448186295, Email: [email protected]

SUNNI MUSLIM PARENTS FROM BANGALORE SEEK ALLIANCE FOR THEIR DAUGHTER, AGED 27YEARS, 5′ 7″ & WORKING IN A REPUTED INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL. THE GROOM MUST BE WELL EDUCATED & SETTLED-SUCCESSFUL BUSINESSMAN/PROFESSIONAL OF AGE 28 TO 35YEARS. Contact +919986534672 OR Email [email protected]