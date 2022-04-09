Hamida Bano donates huge sum for regular publication journal Ma’arif

Azamgarh: Darul Musnafin’s monthly organ Ma’arif will no longer experience financial difficulties as a large sum has been endowed by Hamida Bano, a devoted Urdu language lover based in the United States.

Ms. Hamida Bano, who lives in Orlando, California, has established a lump sum endowment through her trust Imdad for the publication of Ma’arif. According to Imdad and Darul Musnafin, this sum will be invested as a permanent endowment, with the annual profit being utilized to cover Maarif’s expenses. A generous donor donated the money was donated to the authors by a generous donor and is being put in a suitable fund. “Ma’arif” will endure indefinitely due to this, God willing. Darul Musannefin Shibli Academy was conceived by Maulana Shibli Nomani and established by his disciples headed by Maulana Hamiduddin Farahi on November 21, 1914, three days after his death. It publishes monthly journal Ma’arif since inception.

Donor Hamida Bano has a passion for Urdu language and literature. She holds an M.A. in Philosophy from Rajasthan University. And she has got the certificate of perfect writer from Jamia Urdu Aligarh. She has taught at the University of California, Berkeley in the United States and the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, Gujarat in India. She has also been volunteering and promoting the Urdu language in the United States and has presented her dissertations at international conferences and seminars.

It’s also worth noting that when she moved to Gandhinagar, Gujarat, she began teaching Urdu language and literature around a decade ago. Finally, in February, she established a chair at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, in the name of Imam-ul-Hind Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, where Urdu language and literature will be taught in perpetuity. She has also recently produced a new periodical understanding version of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s Tafseer, Surah Al-Fatiha, with Mubashir Ahsan Nadvi’s assistance.