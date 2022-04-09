20-year-old Autistic Indian student gets UAE golden Visa

Abu Dhabi: A 20-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian student is the latest recipient to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.

Aman Maqbool, BSc information science and technology student Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai, received the golden visa for his exceptional academic performance since his high school days.

Aman is a student with high-functioning autism and has been breaking academic records.

Aman has first made headlines after scoring an impressive 94.2 percent in his Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade 10 examination.

“Aman is very passionate about studies, and he loves going to campus and loves learning and studying,” Aman’s mother told Khaleej Times.

“What’s important for Aman is that he has a never-give-up attitude and is extremely hard working. We are sure he will reach much greater heights,” said his parents.

The UAE government created the golden visa in 2019, which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents, researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, and intelligent students.

Managers, CEOs, and experts in research, engineering, health, education, business management, and technology are eligible for the golden visa. Furthermore, obtaining long-term residence has been simplified for highly trained and specialized residents, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, trailblazers, top students, and graduates.