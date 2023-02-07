AFMI 32nd Annual Convention, 84 Meritorious Students Felicitated

New Delhi: At its 32nd Annual Convention for All India Meritorious Students and Award Function, the American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin (AFMI) felicitated 84 meritorious school students from all over the country. The convention was held in collaboration with Delhi Youth Welfare Association (DYWA) here on December 31 and January 1. The US-based organization has awarded medals to 3,000 since its formation.

In the nation’s capital, students and parents from 19 different states gathered for the occasion. In the year 2022, more than 80 students who passed the 10th and 12th grades were awarded medals, certificates, and cash rewards.

Sixty-one out of 84 awardees were girls. Gold, silver, and bronze medalists received Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 3,000 respectively.

Two sisters from Telangana were among the honorees. In grade 12, Nargis Sultana earned a gold medal, and Nafees Sultana a silver medal with respective marks of 93% and 95%. Nargis is getting ready for NEET and hopes to become a doctor. In Telangana, Nafees is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy. Mohammad Abdul Saleem, their father, attended the ceremony with them. “Neither my wife nor I were able to complete our studies. We made it very clear that we will send our daughters to college and raise them to be independent, said Saleem, a borewell superintendent. Events like this one help to raise our spirits, he added.

Parents and students lauded the AFMI’s services to the community.

“I was truly impressed when I got to know that people in America are so committed to contributing to the welfare of students here in India. This is very motivating,” said Ifrah Rauf, who received a silver medal. Ifrah scored 95.6 percent in class 12th and is now pursuing B.C.A from Indraprastha University. Ifrah’s mother is a teacher and their father, is a software professional.

“This is encouraging for parents as well. This makes us believe that we took the right step by getting our daughter educated,” said Ifrah’s mother, Tayyaba Rehman who was present at the convention.

As the program’s chief guest and a former Delhi LG and former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Najeeb Jung observed, “It is amazing to see so many youngsters, especially girls, score so high in schools.” “We must keep in mind that education and knowledge are two separate things. While you learn through the curriculum, it’s also critical to acquire information because it teaches you how to treat others well and how to be a better human being. While information will alter your perspective, good grades will help you land a job, according to Jung.

In his speech, Jang warned the audience about the risks associated with technology. The usage of social media is beneficial, but we must guard against addiction and watch out for tech companies’ attempts to control us, he said.

“In a jungle, trees compete to get sunlight. In the process, they outgrow each other. Similarly, we have tried to create healthy competition among students. They get motivated and inspired when they see each other at such events,” said Shafi Lokhandwala, a member, of AFMI.

AFMI is a philanthropic charity formed by American Muslims of Indian Origin in the year 1989 in Detroit (USA). It strives to improve the socio-economic status of the underprivileged Indian Muslim minorities through education. Since it was founded, AFMI has remained steadfast in its mission to achieve 100% literacy amongst Indian Muslims. It has held conventions all over the country since its inception and has honored more than 4,000 students from over 400 of India’s districts.

It also gives scholarships to 200 students each year and built 100 new schools and gives aid to 1000 schools across the country.

The other NGO, DYWA, formed in Delhi’s Walled City in 1990, works to promote education for underprivileged children. It runs scholarship schemes, course distribution, and a library housing more than 4000 books, among other initiatives.

Khalil Ahmed, patron, DYWA, said that in the present age and time, we should not always associate education with jobs and careers. “Get educated to understand yourself, the world, and the journey of life,” he said. “If you get a job, it is an added bonus. If you don’t get one, it is not the end of the world. If you have a family business, focus on expanding the same and take it to new heights. Don’t look down at it,” said Ahmed.

Dr. Kavita Sharma, former president, of South Asian University, Dr. Akhtarul Wasey, president, of Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur, and historians Swapna Liddle and Samina Mishra were also present at the event.