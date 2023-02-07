Driver’s Daughter, Sana Ali Becomes ISRO Scientist

Bhopal: A driver’s daughter, Sana Ali, has now become a scientist at the prestigious space agency Indian Space Research Organizations (ISRO). Sana hails from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district. She has been assigned to work as a technical assistant at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). It is a rocket launch facility run by ISRO and is situated in Sriharikota, Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

Through sheer effort, commitment, and sincerity of purpose, Sana was able to earn this distinction. Sana completed her B. Tech and M.Tech degrees at Vidisha’s Samrat Ashok Technical Institute despite having few resources available to her due to her father’s low financial resources (SATI). Sayed Sajid Ali, her father, is a driver for the same institution.

To help Sana continue her studies, Sajid Ali was forced to take out loans, while Sana’s mother mortgaged her jewelry.

Sana’s parents also disregarded advice to cut back on Sana’s education from various people, including their relatives. They advised them to arrange for her early marriage.

Her proud father said, “I sacrificed a lot to fund my daughter’s education. Despite all financial limitations, we continued her education. I advised my daughter to put all of her efforts into her studies in order to succeed. My daughter worked extremely hard in her academics and made it to this point. We are overjoyed. I offer prayers for my daughter to continue to advance.”

I want to send the message that all women should pursue education no matter what. Make every attempt to accomplish the life objective you have set. You must put in a lot of effort despite all the setbacks you encounter; Sana was cited in the media as saying.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state’s chief minister, and Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, a union minister, both praised Sana. Both the leaders tweeted about her success.

Sana was congratulated by the chief minister and given the name “Vidisha ki Beti” (Daughter of her district Vidisha).

“Girls like you are making Madhya Pradesh proud and showing the strength of daughters. I wish you a pleasant, successful, and bright future,” said Chouhan.

Congratulating Sana and wishing her a bright future, Scindia said: “Under difficult situations, you have achieved your goal. This makes the entire Madhya Pradesh proud.”