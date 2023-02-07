Jamiat Concern over Luring Muslim Girls to Apostasy

New Delhi: Serious concerns have been raised by Maulana Arshad Madani, the leader of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, regarding a coordinated effort to persuade Muslim female students to renounce their faith.

On January 9, Jamiat President Maulana Arshad Madani spoke at a meeting of the organization’s working committee here. He attributed the phenomena to co-education and emphasized the need for more Muslim educational facilities.

“The country is experiencing rapid growth of apostate temptation. It presents a serious risk, according to Maulana Madani. “It has been deliberately begun against Muslims, and our girls are the targets.

“If immediate and effective measures are not taken to prevent this temptation, the situation may become explosive in the coming days. This temptation is being strengthened due to the co-education system, and that is why we opposed it, and then the media negatively presented our point of view and proclaimed that Maulana Madani was against the education of girls. We are against co-education, we are not against girls’ education,” he said.

“We must create separate educational facilities for our boys and girls if we are to beat this silent conspiracy and reach the pinnacle of success,” he added

Maulana Arshad Madni claimed that while we are entangled in a number of issues, our path to social, political, economic, and educational advancement is being obstructed.

The group also discussed the country’s current state of affairs and expressed serious worry over the rise in extremism, sectarianism, and lawlessness as well as the discriminatory treatment of the Muslim minority.

The meeting appealed to all secular-minded people to unite and fight the extremist and fascist forces at the political and social level instead of reacting and resorting to emotional politics, and make every effort to spread brotherhood, harmony, mutual tolerance, and justice in the country.