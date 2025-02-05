Kota Tragedy: A Call to Reform Education and Parenting

The recent suicide of Kriti, a talented student in Kota, has brought attention to the immense pressure students face in the pursuit of academic excellence. Her heartbreaking note reveals the struggles many children endure silently, urging systemic change in education and parenting.

The Plea for Change

Kriti directly addressed the Government of India and the Ministry of Human Resources, calling for the closure of coaching institutes that she claimed “leave students hollow.” She highlighted the immense pressure to succeed, which often overwhelms young minds, leading to mental health crises.

The Emotional Toll

Despite her achievements 90+ marks and a bright academic future Kriti battled deep-seated feelings of hatred and despair. Her note reveals her pain, stating she could help others escape depression but couldn’t save herself.

A Cry to Parents

In her heartfelt message to her mother, Kriti disclosed how she was coerced into pursuing science to fulfill her family’s expectations. While she developed an interest in quantum physics and astrophysics, her true love remained with English literature and history, subjects that offered her solace during dark moments. Kriti urged her mother to let her younger sister choose her own path, warning against repeating the same mistakes.

The Larger Picture

Kriti’s note underscores a critical issue: the toxic culture of competition and imposed dreams. Parents often prioritize societal benchmarks over their children’s individuality, pressuring them into paths they may not desire. This lack of autonomy and support leaves children unequipped to cope with failure, driving some toward suicide or substance abuse.

Conclusion: A Disturbing Reality

Kriti’s tragic story is a wake-up call. It highlights the urgent need for reform in the education system, a shift in parenting attitudes, and a focus on teaching resilience and the importance of family values. Without addressing these issues, the cycle of despair among students will continue.

Let this be a reminder that every child deserves the freedom to dream and the support to grow into their best selves. (https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18Hdv1vaGp/?mibextid=wwXIfr)