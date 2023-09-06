LGBT Culture – A Threat to Human Race?

The institution of a man-woman relationship basically is meant for mutual help, support, solace, and pleasure-seeking acts. Its subsequent and more important aim has been to deploy body parts in the regeneration process to continue the human race. This has been the process since days immemorial in human history. It has been prevailing in each and every generation for decades and centuries. Humanity has been synonymous with man and woman.

The assertion of democracy in the West, in the middle of the last century saw advancement of thinking in human lives. Political awakening and economic advancement brought intellectualism and adventurism in attitude. Amidst this environment a feeling of liberty, freedom adventure in social setup crept an unusual development also took in the lives of human beings. A tendency to promote an unnatural setup in society developed in the society. It started as a fashion, frolic, and fun and eventually spread all over the world.

Followers of various religious groups had their rules and traditions. The progressive mind gradually developed intolerance towards the institution of religion, marriage itself. Once allergic to religious practices, these people groups started abandoning established man-and-woman relationships. The rebellious attitude mostly in affluent families led the bandwagon and spread. In the first stage, the setup of the family as a bond between a man and a woman was weakened. It was gradually replaced by a live-in relationship between the couples. A further ‘advancement’ in attitude developed in the establishment of man to man; and woman to woman arrangement. This arrangement is being labeled as ‘same-sex marriage’ or ‘gay marriage’. Today, it is prevalent legally in 28 countries.

Of late, this group has started imposing this culture on other societies worldwide. Their lobbying is strong enough as they plead in the name of democracy. Though negligible in the figure, under the guise of freedom and modernism, they receive wide publicity thanks to the media. Only the misguided youth support them for the sake of fun. Avoiding confrontation, powerful democracies calmly steer through. Economically weak and vulnerable countries are pressured to stop opposing this.

Such ‘marriages’ are legally accomplished and recognized (nationwide or in some parts) in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain Sweden, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the United States and Uruguay. Same-sex marriage is also due to become legally performed and recognized in Costa Rica. Additionally, Israel recognizes the marriages of same-sex couples validly entered in other countries. Ironically, all this is being spear-headed in the name of ‘human rights. Of late, some of the human rights groups have become champions of the cause, pressurizing governments to grant recognition.

In 2005 Canada became the first country in the Western Hemisphere to legalize same-sex marriage. It was followed by Argentina in 2010, Brazil and Uruguay in 2013, Mexico in 2015, Colombia in 2016, and Ecuador in 2019. In a 2019 ruling, Brazil’s supreme court determined homophobia and trans-phobia to be crimes under a 1989 law outlawing racism. Support for same-sex marriage varies across the region. According to a 2016 survey by the International LGBTI Association (ILGA), 54 percent of Canadians, 48 percent of Chileans, and 57 percent of Argentines were in favor of same-sex marriage. In Central America, support is much lower: 33 percent of Costa Ricans, 28 percent of Nicaraguans, and 27 percent of Ecuadorians support same-sex marriage. Central American countries do not recognize same-sex couples, though some have limited antidiscrimination protections. Costa Rica’s constitutional court ruled that same-sex marriage must be legalized by mid-2020. Support for same-sex marriage also remains low in the Caribbean, at just 16 percent in Jamaica and 23 percent in the Dominican Republic. In Bermuda, a British territory, the parliament reversed the Supreme Court’s legalization of same-sex marriage in 2017; that was challenged in local courts and could now go to a London court of appeals. Chile allows same-sex civil unions. The governments of Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Paraguay have enacted constitutional bans on same-sex marriage. Cuba, where homosexuality was once punished by internment in forced labor camps has changed markedly in recent years; the National Assembly passed an antidiscrimination law in 2013. Same-sex unions, however, are still not recognized. Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan allow people to register as a third gender in official documents. There is little information on public attitudes toward homosexuality in South and Central Asia. ILGA found 35 percent of Indians and 30 percent of Pakistanis in 2016 thought same-sex marriage should be legal. Support in Kazakhstan stood at 12 percent. This type of attitude to the institution of normal marriage and family set-up is nothing but suicidal. Imagine the entire population adheres to emulate it in a city, a country. With no children born and only deaths occurring, the population is bound to vanish one day after a couple of decades. How ironic it is that a human being born in an advanced society himself is inclined to work towards the annihilation of the human race.

The group living in isolation in the society calls themselves ‘LGBT’; to mean Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender. The transgender category of humans though is the result of a genital defect, or development, the other three remain to be the result of sheer evil desire, wrong approach, and bad companionship. They want to be treated as a tribe and demand privileges from governments. Some like-minded people express solidarity with the group. The latest ILGA database reads that 62 countries criminalize the act of same-sex arrangement, and 129 do not criminalize it. The judiciary in the U.S. is known for activeness in such cases. Inter-American Court of Human Rights has issued a ruling that is expected to facilitate recognition in several countries in the Americas. Historically speaking, this evil was found in the first century. Those opposing it are being called religious fundamentalists, fanatics, and so on. They are practically working against the interests of humanity. The most prominent opponents are religious groups among the Muslims and the Church authorities in some countries.

As followers of Islam and believers in the Quran a divine scripture, Muslims are guided to keep distance from social vices like these. Islam treats homosexuality as a major sin. Since the majority of Muslims follow their religion Islam with strong conviction, Muslim countries became their special target. Muslims can never support or welcome it in their societies. They have a clear message from the Almighty Creator in the Holy Scripture Quran. It is a vicious way of life that brought the curse of God and total destruction during the days of Prophet LUT lived centuries ago in the valley of Jordan. Despite warnings by the Prophet, the people continued with their criminal acts. Leaving a few believers and followers, the entire nation was wiped off by the fall of a huge rock-stone from above the heavens. It was an act of the Almighty. The huge and wide pit of sea size developed as a result of this calamity later got filled with water from Jordan Rift Valley and became what we call today ‘the Dead Sea’. The record says that the ‘Dead Sea’ measures 50 kilometers long and 15 kilometers wide at its widest point.

To protect the Muslim masses from becoming targets of this dangerous heinous sin, the Organization of Islamic Conference is advised to do everything possible to prevent crossing into borders of its member countries. The Muslim rulers too should fulfill their responsibility of containing the spread of this vice further and cross into their country’s border.