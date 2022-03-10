Rahmani30 invites Application for admission to new Session

Patna: The Rahmani Program of Excellence (Rahmani30) has invited applications for its new Session 2022-24. The entrance test for the Session will be conducted as per the COVID situation.

Applicants will be notified of the exam via email and website. Like every year, students will be selected from all over the country. Muslim minority students will be able to take part in this entrance test, for which they will have to complete the online application form at www.rahmanimission.org

The entrance test is based on the minimum common syllabus between CBSE, CICSE, and the State Boards and covers subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Social Studies, English Language, and general principles of Islam. The test will also feature questions from mental math and aptitude, and students will be required to attempt all subjects. Note that the Application is open only for those who are going to complete 10th class in 2022. Selected students will prepare for highly competitive national examinations such as CA, CS, CLAT, JEE, NDA, NEET.

Despite the pandemic-induced adverse situation, 185 and 68 students from Rahmani30’s engineering stream qualified for JEE Mains and JEE Advanced this year, respectively, while 100 percent of its medical students passed the NEET entrance exam and 61 received government seats. This year, in the commerce stream, 37 students qualified ICAI Commerce Wizard, adding feathers in the institution’s cap.

According to Fahad Rahmani, CEO, the movement aims to achieve academic excellence and raise hope in the youth, especially from the underserved and underprivileged minorities. Under the banner of Rahmani30, Muslim minority students have achieved remarkable success in engineering, medicine, and commerce.