Six of My Best Ideas

1. Self-talk: The greatest way to motivate yourself is to look at your self-talk. If you are exercising and say I can never do it, I am so out of breath then guess what you won’t be able to perform.

2. Comfort zones: No matter how many goals you set or affirmations you do, if you aren’t going out of your comfort zone you aren’t growing.

3. 5% rule: Whenever a situation seems unbearable or unchangeable, ask yourself how can I make it just 5% better? This will build so much momentum.

4. Rewire: Whenever your brain says, I can never do that, that’s not possible. Look for proof otherwise. If you eat healthy for a day chances are you can do it for another day.

5. Rest: It’s okay to be weak and not always hustling. Learn to optimize your health. Do things that are good for you, exercise, better sleep, etc.

6. Life’s purpose: Your life’s purpose is to find your life purpose. The only way to do that is by moving closer to the things that you like. Start tapping into your intuition.

(Source: QUORA -From your Digest)