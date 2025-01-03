The Days of Open Schools and Dreams of a Better Future

I grew up in a family where I never experienced violence firsthand, but I witnessed it in society all around me. These days, this reality deeply troubles me. The stories and struggles of the girls in my community weigh on my heart. There are so many problems that could be solved through dialogue and understanding, yet instead, harassment and abuse have become tools of oppression. In a patriarchal society like Afghanistan, where men dominate, women are stripped of their right to choose, and freedom feels like a distant dream.

Let me share the story of a dear friend. It was the autumn of 2020, during our annual exams. My friend, intelligent and hardworking, was one grade below me. At the time, I was in twelfth grade, immersed in studies and focused on my dreams of pursuing higher education. I didn’t get to see her often, but when we did talk, she confided in me about her struggles.

Her father had decided to marry her off to her cousin immediately after the exams, against her will. She longed to take the university entrance exam, to study her chosen field, and to live life on her terms. With tearful eyes, she once said to me, “You can take the exam, but I have no choice. My father is forcing me into marriage.”

Her words broke my heart. I tried to console her, saying, “Believe in yourself. Don’t let these circumstances defeat you.” But she would cry and say, “I wish you could see the bitter days I’m enduring.”

My friend had big dreams. During one of our rare conversations, she told me her hopes for the future: “I want to eradicate violence and create a society where women can support each other, where justice prevails.” Her words were filled with longing and strength, reflecting her deeply humane spirit. She believed that if given the chance, she would work to end discrimination and build an equal society for all.

Back then, when schools were open, we dreamed of a brighter future. We were ambitious, full of hope and ideas. But now, we find ourselves surrounded by restrictions and prohibitions. Dreams that once felt within reach now seem blocked by unyielding barriers. My friend’s father was her obstacle; now, a whole regime has built walls around us.

Yet, even in the face of despair, we must fight. We must resist and persevere for our freedom and education. If we stop dreaming, we lose everything. This burden is heavy, but we must continue to believe that one day, we will shine again.

(Extract from 8am.media/)