Top Ulemas of the Country join the IndiaZakat.com Shariah and Advisory Board

Friday, 13th Jan. 2023:

IndiaZakat.com is India’s 1st Zakat-based crowd-funding platform launched in April 2020, run by the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP). Within less than 3 years, it has already collected and disbursed 12.5+ Crores for 4000+ causes in Education, Medical Assistance, Livelihood, Orphan & Poor Children’s Education, Disaster Relief, etc., thus impacting thousands of lives so far.

On Friday, IndiaZakat.com launched its newly re-constituted Shariah and Advisory Board with the following Team Members, who are highly learned as well as experts in the field of Islamic Shariah, Islamic Finance, and Zakat Management like Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, Shahi Imam-E-Eidgah Lucknow, Mufti Omar Abedeen Qasmi Madni, Islamic Scholar & Educational Trainer Hyderabad, Janab H. Abdur Raqeeb, General Secretary, India Centre for Islamic Finance Chennai, Mufti Abdul Kadir Barkatulla Sahab, Sharia Judge at Islamic Sharia Council – London, UK, and Maulana Mohd. Ziaur Rahman Alimi Sahab, Islamic Scholar, Author & Teacher, Jamia Arifia Kaushambi.

This illustrious Ulema as well as Shariah and Islamic Finance experts lauded IndiaZakat.com’s efforts in bringing Collective Zakat on a digital platform and helping the Community immensely.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli Sahab said “We need to educate and create awareness among the youngsters and the new generation on the importance of Zakat. How in the Qur’an Allah SWT has included Namaz and Zakat in the same verses to show its importance. Even the Constitution of India says that Wealth should not be limited to a few hands.”

Mufti Abdul Kadir Barkatulla Sahab while acknowledging the contribution of IndiaZakat in the collection and distribution of Zakat in India said “Just as the Masjid is a better place to perform Namaz collectively, similarly IndiaZakat is like a Jama Masjid to deposit Zakat for better use within the Community.” He further said that all Indian Muslims are thankful to the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) and the entire team of AMP deserves accolades.

Mufti Omar Abedeen Qasmi Madni Sahab said “IndiaZakat is a successful example of a joint collaboration between Ulemas & Professionals. Without proper utilization of Zakat, Social and economic justice is not possible.”

H. Abdur Raqeeb Sahab said “As per government estimates, more than 30% of the Muslim population live below the poverty line. Zakat and Islamic Finance are two valuable instruments which can remove inequity in the Society.”

Maulana Ziyaur Rahman Sahab, said “Dedication, Hard work, and Ikhlas by Team AMP are responsible for the immense success of IndiaZakat.com in such a short time. The involvement of Ulemas will give the platform the right direction as well as Barakah.”

Mr. Aamir Edresy Sahab, President of AMP, in his keynote address, enumerated the unique features of IndiaZakat and the role of its Donors, Volunteers & Operations Team, which contributed to its immense success, said “We have been able to connect with 12,000+ donors in these past 3 years, Alhamdulillah. Going forward, we envision that IndiaZakat becomes the leading Centre of Zakat Collection & Disbursement in the Country.”

The meeting was attended by many Donors, Team AMP Professionals, Volunteers, and other participants from all over the Country and Globe.