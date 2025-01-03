Book Details:

Title: Educational Institutions – Established by Muslims in India (1986-2016)

Author: Naaz Khair

ISBN: 978-93-91659-70-7

Pages: 1652

Price: ₹3000

The Institute of Objective Studies (IOS) in New Delhi has published an insightful report titled “Educational Institutions – Established by Muslims in India (1986-2016)”, offering a comprehensive analysis of the educational institutions founded by Muslims over a period of three decades. This pioneering work sheds light on the state of Muslim education in India, specifically during the period following the Shah Bano case in 1986, a time marked by significant challenges, including the rise of strong fundamentalist influences.

This study is particularly notable as it highlights the substantial contributions made by the Muslim community in the field of education during a challenging socio-political landscape. The book also coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Institute of Objective Studies, founded in 1986, underscoring its longstanding commitment to serving the nation and minority communities.

The study meticulously identifies a total of 21,338 educational institutions established by Muslims, including both recognized and unrecognized private schools, madrasas, and other educational setups. It also covers seven UGC-approved private universities, 111 UGC-approved private colleges, 3,660 minority educational institutions, and 236 private technical institutions.

In comparison, the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) eighth All India School Education Survey (AISES) from 2009 revealed that out of 42,548 schools managed by various religious minorities in India, 51% were Muslim-managed. However, the NCERT report lacks detailed community-wise information on schools, a gap that the IOS study effectively fills by providing comprehensive lists of Muslim-founded institutions, including their names and years of establishment.

This book serves as an invaluable resource for those interested in understanding the growth and challenges of Muslim education in India over the past three decades.