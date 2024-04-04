Historic Gathering in Makkah: King Salman Hosts Conference to Unify Islamic Sects

MAKKAH: In a momentous occasion near the Sacred House of Allah, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al saud of Saudi Arabia convened the Global Conference for Building Bridges between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects. This unprecedented event, held during the Holy Month of Ramadan, signifies a groundbreaking effort to unite diverse Islamic sects under the ‘Charter of Cooperation and Brotherhood.’

Under the auspices of His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the conference brought together approximately 300 Islamic scholars and dignitaries from across the globe, representing Shia, Sunni, and Sufi sects. Addressing critical issues such as extremism and exclusion, the gathering aimed to foster unity, celebrate Islamic diversity, and promote a shared Islamic identity.

In his opening address, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh, the grand mufti of Saudi Arabia, emphasized Islam’s inherent unity and denounced division and discord. The timing of the conference during Ramadan holds immense significance, symbolizing a transformative push for peace within the Muslim world.

With the formation of the ‘Charter of Cooperation and Brotherhood,’ the conference marked a significant milestone in bridging sectarian divides and promoting peace. Additionally, the establishment of a scholarly committee to disseminate the Charter reflects an unprecedented effort to unite Islamic sects under a common ideology.

The presence of esteemed scholars from various countries, including Iran, Indonesia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, further underscored the global significance of the conference. Their participation reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s role as a spiritual hub for Muslims worldwide and highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering unity and promoting peace within the Islamic community.