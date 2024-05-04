WANTED GROOM

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim Parents invite alliance for their daughter,32 years, 5’6, Chartered Accountant/Medical transcription Seeking alliance from well educated family Preferably from Bangalore. Contact: 8310264205 (WhatsApp) 8217562719/9483962324

MBBS, MD (Medi) 4 year S R in Gaestro fair 35 / 5’ 2″ Shia Muslim girl, working as Assi Prof, Saraswati MC and Hosp GZB, seeks, Bohra, Khoja, Shia PG Doctor boy. Mob:- 9311418111/8853643242 Email: [email protected]

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 24 years, Masters in Islamic Studies from United Kingdom. Seeking alliance from a religious boy, seeker of Islamic knowledge. Contact +91 9845066818

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 27 years, MSc. working in Bangalore from educated decent family, preferably Groom with BE/IT field working in Bangalore or Abroad. Contact Father: 9845759587

Sunni Muslim parents from Bengaluru seek alliance for daughter, age 33, MTech, working as Tech lead @MNC,5 feet, fair skin tone. Contact: 9916082774. Email: [email protected]

‘Tamil Nadu, Trichy Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for daughter 28 years, BE, MBA. business process lead (HR) in TCS Bangalore, from well settled groom from decent and educated family contact. 9443910765 / 9443806374.

Bangalore: Groom wanted for my daughter, 38 years working at an MNC in Bangalore in senior position. Originally from Guwahati, Assam. Height: 5’0″. The boy must be well educated and from a decent family. Prospective alliances can Contact on +91 82550 78371.

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim family, seeking groom for daughter, 27 years, software developer working in Germany. Groom should be religious, professional, well settled/ working in Germany. Contact – 91 8217626387

Sunni Muslim Parents invite alliance for their daughter,34 yrs, 5’5ft fair, based Hyderabad working in IT MNC looking for well qualified groom early marriage. Contact: 6303612667

Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughters (practicing Muslimah) 38 yrs. 5.5 H working as a govt Lecturer in History subject in Bangalore. 33 years, 5.1 H Completed B.A in Bangalore. The prospective grooms should be broad-minded with a strong background of Islamic values and well educated professionals. Contact: 8618677843 / 9066525619 Email: syedwaseem.kpimt @gmail.com