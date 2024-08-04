WANTED GROOM

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim Parents invite alliance for their daughter,32 years, 5’6, Chartered Accountant / Medical transcription Seeking alliance from well educated family Preferably from Bangalore. Contact: 8310264205 (WhatsApp) 8217562719 / 9483962324

Tumkur based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 30 years, BCA. Working as a teacher. Looking for suitable match from educated decent family. Early and simple marriage is preferred. Contact: [email protected]

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim Parents invite alliance for their daughter 37 yrs, 5’1, working in Bangalore. looking for second Marriage for their daughter. The Groom must be well educated with liberal mindset working in India or Abroad. Prospective alliance can contact: 9353097969 / 9019855158

Shimoga based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter 24 years 5’2, MSc/B.Ed Seeking alliance from well educated family. Contact: 9113597266

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim family invite alliance for their daughter, 24 yrs, height 5ft, B.E. graduate and currently working as security consultant in MNC company, got divorced and looking for someone who is religious, decent and family oriented. please contact 9972871637

Bangalore: Groom wanted for my daughter, 38 years working at an MNC in Bangalore in senior position. Originally from Guwahati, Assam. Height: 5’0″. The boy must be well educated and from a decent family. Prospective alliances can Contact on +91 82550 78371.

Bangalore based Sunni Muslim parents invite alliance for their daughter, 24 years, Masters in Islamic Studies from Leicester, United Kingdom. Seeking alliance from a religious boy, seeker of Islamic knowledge. Contact +91 9845066818