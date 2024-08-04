Bloomberg’s $1 Billion Gift Makes Johns Hopkins Medical School Tuition-Free

Johns Hopkins medical school will offer tuition-free education to most students starting fall, thanks to a $1 billion donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies. The gift covers tuition, living expenses, and fees for students from families earning up to $175,000 annually, significantly lowering financial barriers in medical education. The initiative aims to diversify the healthcare workforce and address U.S. life expectancy challenges by enabling more students, particularly from lower-income backgrounds, to pursue careers in medicine.