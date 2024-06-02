Conference on Just Multipolar World Order Held in Kazan

Kazan: On May 16, 2024, the international conference organized by the Strategic Vision Group “Russia – Islamic World: A Just Multipolar World Order and Safe Development” began at the IT Park named after Bashir Rameev in Kazan. This event is part of the larger “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024.”

The forum attracted religious and state leaders, representatives of international and public organizations, diplomats, and experts from numerous countries. Notable attendees included leaders from the Russian Orthodox Church such as Metropolitan Antoniy of Volokolamsk and Metropolitan Kirill of Kazan and Tatarstan.

R.N. Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan and Chairman of the Strategic Vision Group, opened the conference, highlighting its role in fostering global interreligious dialogue and cooperation between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Islamic world. Deputy Prime Minister M.Sh. Khusnullin delivered greetings from President Vladimir Putin and presented his own address. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen People, also contributed a report.

A message from His Holiness Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’, read by Metropolitan Antoniy, emphasized the shared commitment of Russia and Islamic countries to uphold moral values against secular ideology. Patriarch Kirill highlighted the historical and cultural connections between Orthodox Christianity and Islam in Tatarstan.

Other prominent speakers included Farit Mukhametshin, Muhammad Salah Tekaya from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Supreme Mufti Sheikh-ul-Islam Talgat Tadzhuddin, and representatives from the World Muslim League, the World Council of Muslim Communities, ISESCO, and various international organizations.

The conference featured panel discussions on interreligious cooperation, cultural exchange, and the pursuit of a just multipolar world order, continuing after a brief intermission.