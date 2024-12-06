Crafting China’s Image in the Islamic World

China’s Global Image Making: The Belt and Road Initiative in the Islamic World by Muhammad Khalil Khan offers a thought-provoking analysis of how China uses media and diplomacy to shape its image in Islamic nations. This scholarly work delves deep into the interplay between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and media representation, shedding light on China’s growing influence in these regions.

Key Insights

The book draws on theories of soft power and media framing to argue that China’s engagement with Islamic countries transcends economic exchanges. By analyzing over 43,000 articles from Islamic English-language media (2009–2018), it reveals how regional media narratives evolve in response to China’s diplomatic and economic initiatives.

Key findings include:

• Diverse Media Portrayals: Favorable coverage in Pakistan and Iran contrasts with critical views in Turkey and Egypt, highlighting varied geopolitical and historical contexts.

• Economic Correlation: Positive narratives often align with infrastructure investments and BRI collaborations, while human rights issues invite criticism.

• Historical Context: China’s current strategies are framed within a legacy of Sino-Islamic relations, enriching the narrative of long-term engagement.

A Scholarly Contribution

This book is a valuable resource for understanding China’s public diplomacy and its impact on Islamic nations. It underscores the need for nuanced strategies that respect local contexts and cultural sensitivities, making it an indispensable guide for students of international communication, political science, and history.

Conclusion

Khan’s work not only enriches academic discourse but also offers practical insights into the critical role media plays in shaping global perceptions. China’s Global Image Making is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the complexities of China’s influence in the Islamic world.

