The 2025 Muslim 500: Recognizing Global Influence

The Muslim 500 has unveiled its 2025 edition, highlighting the most influential Muslims globally. This year, prominent advocates for Palestine have been honored as the Man and Woman of the Year.

The list, compiled by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre in Jordan, ranks King Abdullah II of Jordan as the most influential Muslim. Following him are Sheikh Al-Habib Umar bin Hafiz, founder of Dar Al-Mustafa, in second place, and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar in third. Rounding out the top five are Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

The report notes that while the inclusion of individuals does not endorse their views, it reflects their influence within the Muslim community. Influence can stem from religious leaders impacting beliefs or rulers shaping socio-economic conditions.

Queen Rania of Jordan is named Woman of the Year for her advocacy for Palestinian justice, especially amid Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a British-Palestinian surgeon, is recognized as Man of the Year for his humanitarian work in Gaza, treating victims of the ongoing conflict.

Other notable figures in the top 50 include Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The list also features prominent non-religious leaders and cultural icons, highlighting the diverse influence of Muslims worldwide.

For further details on the rankings and notable entries, visit the source. https://islamchannel. tv/the-muslim-500-the-most-influential-muslims-in-the-world-2025-edition/