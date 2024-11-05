Foundation Stone Laid for Shivaji Nagar’s First Government Women’s Degree College

Bengaluru: In a significant step towards improving education for women, the foundation stone for the first Government Women’s Degree College in Shivaji Nagar was laid. The event, attended by local MLA Rizwan Arshad and students from various schools, marked a milestone in the development of the constituency’s educational infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, Rizwan Arshad emphasized his mission to transform Shivaji Nagar into a leading hub for education and healthcare. He announced plans to build at least 10 educational institutions in the constituency over the next five years, aiming to complete the Women’s Degree College in two and a half years. Arshad highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve healthcare facilities, including the construction of a new modern maternity hospital and upgrading HBS Hospital with specialized treatment centers.

Local leaders and residents praised Arshad’s dedication to uplifting the constituency, with many noting the positive impact on education and healthcare. The initiative is part of his broader mission to ensure access to quality education and healthcare for all.