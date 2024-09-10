JIH Kerala Launches ₹10 Crore Rehabilitation Project for Wayanad Landslide Victims

NEW DELHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Kerala has initiated the first phase of a ₹10 crore rehabilitation project for victims of the Wayanad landslides that occurred on July 30, 2024, claiming over 400 lives. The project, announced by Kerala Jamaat President P. Mujeeburahman, includes providing temporary shelters for vulnerable groups, ensuring education continuity, and creating job opportunities for affected families.

JIH Kerala, through its Ideal Relief Wing (IRW), was among the first responders, offering emergency assistance and psychological support. The initiative calls for government coordination, social audits, and scientific studies to relocate people from disaster-prone areas in Kerala. The press conference also highlighted the critical need for ongoing support and intervention.