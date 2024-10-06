Prof. Zia ur Rehman Siddiqui Honored with National Urdu Award

Aligarh, September 9: Prof. Zia ur Rehman Siddiqui from the Centre of Advanced Study, Department of Urdu at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been awarded the prestigious National Urdu Award by the Madhya Pradesh Urdu Academy, Ministry of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh. This honor recognizes his significant contributions to Urdu literature and research.

The award was presented by Mr. Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Minister of Culture, and Dr. Nusrat Mehdi, Director of the Madhya Pradesh Urdu Academy, during a ceremony held in Bhopal.

Prof. Siddiqui is the author of several influential works, including Tehreek-e-Azadi aur Urdu Nasr, Urdu Adab Ki Tareekh, Urdu-Hindi Dictionary, Armughan-e-Tehqeeq, Asaleeb-e-Fikr, Bengali Kahaniyan, Doon ka Sabza (an Urdu translation of Ruskin Bond’s writings), Hsuan Tsang ka Safar-e-Hindustan, and Asan Urdu Grammar. He has also published over two hundred research papers in esteemed journals both in India and internationally.

Prof. Q.H. Faridi, Chairman of the Department of Urdu, along with Prof. S. Siraj Ajmali and other faculty members, congratulated Prof. Siddiqui on receiving this distinguished award.