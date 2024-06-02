Rising Above: Daily Wager’s Son Shines in WBPSC Exam, Secures 33rd Rank

Kolkata: Rasul SK, the son of a daily wage laborer, has achieved a remarkable feat by cracking the prestigious West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) examination this year, securing the 33rd rank. Hailing from Jangipur in the Murshidabad district, known for its socio-economic challenges, Rasul’s journey exemplifies resilience and determination in the face of adversity. His father, Hasibul SK, works as a daily wage mason, and despite financial constraints, Rasul’s unwavering commitment to his goals has propelled him to this significant milestone.

The Vision 2026 Scholarship Department played a crucial role in Rasul’s success, providing essential financial support for his higher education endeavors. Graduating from Aligarh Muslim University with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (BA. LLB.) in 2018, Rasul continued his academic pursuits, earning a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the Central University of Punjab in 2020. Currently pursuing a Ph.D. program, Rasul has also been approved for a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Law by the same university.

The announcement of the results of the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination on May 14 marked a significant milestone in Rasul’s career, underscoring his dedication and perseverance. His achievement stands as a testament to his resilience and the impactful support provided by the Vision 2026 Scholarship Department.

Abdul Karim, the director of the Vision 2026 Scholarship Department, expressed his delight at Rasul’s accomplishment, commending his diligence and determination. Rasul’s academic journey and career advancement have been greatly facilitated by the Vision 2026 Scholarship Department, highlighting the transformative impact of educational support initiatives.