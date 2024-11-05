In Memory of Arshad Ghazi: A Legacy of Literature and Compassion

Renowned writer, poet, and journalist Arshad Mansoor Ghazi passed away on 14th October 2024 in Aligarh after suffering a cardiac arrest, following a brief illness. Born into a distinguished scholarly family in Saharanpur, Arshad was the son of Maulana Hamid Al-Ansari Ghazi, editor of the prominent Zamana newspaper Madina Bijnoor, and Hazra Nazli, a well-known novelist. His rich literary lineage also included his paternal grandfather, Qari Tayyab Sahib, former Mahatmam of Darul Uloom Deoband, and Maulana Muhammad Mansoor Ghazi Mujahid Azadi, a freedom fighter.

After completing his education in Mumbai, Arshad spent many years in Saudi Arabia before returning to India. He established the Association of South Asian Studies (ASAS), aiming to create textbooks for Muslim-run schools, though many of his works remained unpublished.

Arshad Ghazi leaves behind a remarkable literary legacy, with more than a dozen books and poetry collections like Zarb Aghahi. He was a beloved figure in literary circles and is survived by his wife, three sons, and a daughter. His death has left a deep void among his admirers, with condolence messages pouring in from across the country. We pray for his soul’s peace and for strength for his grieving family. May Allah grant him the highest place in heaven.