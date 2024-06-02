Remembering Musa Raza: A Renowned Intellectual and Educationist

Moosa Raza, aged 87, former Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman of the Southern Indian Education Trust (SIET), passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, 8 May 2024. Survived by his wife Husnara Raza, son Jafar Raza, and daughters Shehla Raza, Gazala Raza, and Maliha Raza. . Musa Raza was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010 by the government.

Hailing from Meenambur village near Gingee in Villupuram district, Moosa Raza joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1960 after completing his honours in English language and literature from the University of Madras. Throughout his illustrious career, he served the Gujarat and Central governments in various capacities, notably as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Chief Secretary of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, Mr. Raza played a crucial role during his tenure as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir from 1988 to 1990, particularly amidst the armed uprising in the region. He was entrusted by the Centre to lead negotiations with militant commanders of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) following the abduction of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed, advocating for her safe release and navigating a delicate political landscape.

Mr. Raza’s significant contributions extended beyond administrative roles. He served as a member of the National Integration Council of India post-retirement, underscoring his enduring commitment to fostering unity and harmony within the nation. Moosa Raza’s legacy as a dedicated public servant and educator will be fondly remembered and cherished by all whose lives he touched.