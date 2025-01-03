Breath of Life: The Lungs in Perspective

From our first breath to our last, the lungs remain our constant companions. As the first internal organ exposed to the external environment, the lungs must continuously inhale and exhale, exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide to sustain life. The quality of our breathing often mirrors our overall health.

Breathing has evolved into an art form through various gentle exercises. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, the lungs are believed to possess peak energy between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Many religions also consider these early hours sacred for their calm and spiritually uplifting nature.

In Islam, in addition to the five obligatory prayers, a voluntary prayer called Tahajjud holds special significance. The best time for this prayer is during the last third of the night.

Abu Huraira narrated that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said:

“Our Lord, the Blessed, the Superior, comes every night to the nearest Heaven to us when the last third of the night remains, saying: ‘Is there anyone to invoke Me, so that I may respond to invocation? Is there anyone to ask Me, so that I may grant him his request? Is there anyone seeking My forgiveness, so that I may forgive him?’”

[Sahih al-Bukhari 1145, Book 19, Hadith 26]

During the hours between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., when the air is at its purest and relatively free from pollution, practicing mindful breathing can offer profound physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. By paying attention to our breath, we align ourselves with nature, unlocking health and vitality while nurturing a sense of peace and connection to the divine.