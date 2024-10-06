Dr. Mohammed Iqtedar Husain Farooqi: A Trailblazer in Science and Islamic Scholarship

Dr. Mohammed Iqtedar Husain Farooqi stands as a unique figure among contemporary scientists, excelling not only in Phytochemistry and Economic Botany but also as a prominent Islamic scholar. He is celebrated for his groundbreaking work on the plants mentioned in the Quran and Hadith, merging scientific inquiry with Islamic teachings and offering a fresh perspective on Quranic and Prophetic plants through a medical and scientific lens.

Early Life and Education

Born in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, in 1936, Dr. Farooqi pursued his early education in Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Barabanki. He later attended Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for higher studies, where he completed an M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry in 1958. After two years of teaching at AMU’s Polytechnic, he joined the Forest Research Institute, Dehra Dun, and later the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Lucknow as a Research Assistant in 1963. He earned his Ph.D. in 1966 from AMU, focusing on Plant Chemistry and Economic Botany.

Career and Contributions

Dr. Farooqi’s career at NBRI was illustrious, where he rose to the rank of Scientist F and eventually became the Head of the Plant Chemistry Division and Deputy Director before retiring in 1996. Throughout his career, he authored nearly 36 books and published over 125 research articles in national and international scientific journals.

A man of diverse intellect, Dr. Farooqi also founded the Urdu Scientific Society in Lucknow, promoting scientific thought in Urdu. His writings, which span science and Islamic studies, have made significant contributions to the renaissance of scientific and Islamic scholarship in the Muslim world.

A Balance of Faith and Science

Dr. Farooqi’s works reflect a unique balance between faith and intellect, presenting complex scientific ideas in a simple and engaging manner. His ability to use science to uncover truths embedded in Islamic texts has added a valuable dimension to both scientific and religious literature. Notable among his works are:

1. Plants of the Quran

2. Medicinal Plants in the Traditions of Prophet Muhammad

3. Animals Mentioned in the Quran

4. Indian Plants of Commercial Value

5. Plants in Ayurvedic and Unani Medicine

6. Muslim Societies: Rise and Fall

7. Dictionary of Indian Plant Gums

8. Dictionary of Flora and Fauna of Quran

Several of his books have been translated into Arabic, Persian, Indonesian, and multiple Indian languages, making them accessible to diverse audiences globally.

Awards and Recognitions

Dr. Farooqi’s contributions have been widely acknowledged with several prestigious awards, including:

• Agricultural Award by the Ministry of Agriculture, India (1977)

• King Saud Gold Medal for Muslim Theology (1960)

• Sultan Qaboos Award (2011) for his work on Quranic and Prophetic plants

• Sir Syed Award by AMU Old Boys Association (2007)

• Dr. Salim Ali Award by Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy (2012)

• Ethnobotany Award by the Ethnobotanical Society of India (2004)

In addition, UNESCO proposed a project for establishing “Quranic Botanical Gardens” inspired by his research.

Global Impact and Esteemed Opinions

Dr. Farooqi’s work has earned praise from globally renowned scholars and dignitaries, including:

• His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, who expressed admiration for his invaluable contributions to Islamic writings.

• Maulana Abul Hasan Ali Nadvi, who acknowledged Dr. Farooqi’s contributions to resolving long-standing scholarly confusions on Quranic plants.

His research continues to inspire and enlighten, contributing not just to scientific progress but also to the spiritual and intellectual growth of the Muslim Ummah.

Legacy

Dr. Farooqi currently resides in Lucknow, dedicating his time to intellectual pursuits. His motto, drawn from the poetry of Iqbal, reflects his lifelong belief in the transformative power of education:

“In this era, education is the remedy for the nation’s ailments.”