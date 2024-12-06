Embracing Islamic Justice: A Path to Global Revolution

Justice Beyond Borders

Islam emphasizes justice, even towards one’s enemies, offering a revolutionary approach that humanity desperately needs today. Modern international relations are plagued by revenge, retaliation, and disproportionate responses. Islam’s concept of absolute justice can transform these dynamics, fostering peace and righteousness.

The Quranic principle of justice is unequivocal:

“O ye who believe! Be steadfast in the cause of Allah, bearing witness in equity; and let not a people’s enmity incite you to act otherwise than with justice. Be [always] just, that is nearer to righteousness. And fear Allah. Surely, Allah is aware of what you do.” (Surah al-Ma’idah, Ch.5: V.9)

A Call for Impartiality

“Leave aside personal, social, and national affairs—it is the believer’s duty to uphold the highest standards of justice, even with enemies. Failing to do so indicates a departure from the path of righteousness.”

This level of fairness is unparalleled:

“The Quran’s command, ‘let not a people’s enmity incite you to act otherwise than with justice,’ is unique and absent in any other religious scripture. Justice must be applied universally, without discrimination, and Muslims and non-Muslims alike deserve fairness.”

Justice in Practice

This principle extends beyond international affairs to every aspect of life, including personal, domestic, and social matters. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) exemplified this standard through his actions.

• Reprimanding Injustice: When companions killed two enemies near the Sacred Mosque, thinking it was justified, Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) immediately paid blood money and reprimanded them for their wrongful actions.

• Financial Integrity: A companion who owed a Jewish man four Dirhams was instructed by the Prophet (pbuh) to repay his debt immediately, even if it meant selling his clothes.

A Lesson for Today’s World

The Quranic teachings on justice are not just moral ideals but practical solutions for modern conflicts. Sadly, even Muslim nations fail to embody these teachings, with atrocities widespread in their societies.

“Muslims should have been the ones teaching the world about the beautiful teachings of Islam through their conduct and examples. Yet, the reality is far from this ideal.”

The Key to True Justice

Practicing such impartial justice is challenging, especially in personal relationships. Achieving this standard requires deep righteousness and a strong relationship with Allah.

“True justice can only be achieved when a person has absolute faith in God Almighty and unwavering belief.”

A Universal Solution

Islamic justice is a timeless, universal principle, applicable to friends and foes alike, in both personal and international matters. This approach is not merely a moral teaching but a practical roadmap to resolving global conflicts. If adopted, it can ignite a global revolution of fairness, equity, and peace.