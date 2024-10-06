Protect Religious Minorities: AICU Calls for Action

PANAJI/NEW DELHI: The All India Catholic Union (AICU) has urged South Asian governments to safeguard religious minorities. At its AGM in Tamil Nadu, AICU re-elected Anthony Chinnappan as National Vice President. The Union highlighted the importance of minority scholarships and restoring rights for Dalit Christians and Muslims.

AICU President Er. Elias Vaz praised Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus for his commitment to protecting Christian and Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The Union condemned violence in Manipur and called on PM Modi to take urgent action. They also appealed to President Draupadi Murmu for the protection of Christian Adivasis facing hate campaigns.