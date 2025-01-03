Aamir Qutub: From Aligarh to Global Tech Visionary

Mr. Aamir Qutub, an award-winning CEO, tech investor, and AI thought leader, exemplifies the transformative power of resilience and innovation. A proud alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where he served as Honorary Secretary of the Students’ Union in 2011, Aamir’s journey from humble beginnings to global recognition is nothing short of inspirational.

From Cleaner to CEO

Hailing from Jamalpur, Aligarh, Aamir started his career in Australia as an airport cleaner. Today, he is the Founder and CEO of Enterprise Monkey, a global software and AI company with four offices worldwide. Under his leadership, the company has driven innovation across industries, empowering businesses to thrive.

Key Achievements

• Startup Leadership: Appointed General Manager of ICT Geelong at just 25, strengthening Australia’s regional tech ecosystem.

• Awards and Recognition: Winner of Australian Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Deakin Young Alumni of the Year, and IABCA Young Professional of the Year (2024).

• Mentorship and Investments: Mentored over 80 startups and invested in eight tech companies valued at $30 million collectively.

• Government Advisor: Serves on the Advisory Board to the Minister for Planning in Australia, fostering growth and innovation.

• Global Impact: Founded Angel Next Door, a platform that saved 100,000 lives in Australia and impacted 2 million globally during COVID-19.

Learning from the Best

Aamir honed his expertise under mentors like Steve Wozniak (Apple Co-founder) and Steve Blank (Founder of Lean Startup Methodology), blending their lessons into his entrepreneurial philosophy.

Inspiring Change

With a social media following of 100,000+, Aamir inspires thousands by sharing insights on AI, entrepreneurship, and leadership. He is a sought-after keynote speaker, known for delivering actionable strategies and fostering innovation.

Vision for the Future

Aamir aims to uplift communities by promoting AI awareness and encouraging entrepreneurship. Actively exploring opportunities in Dubai, he seeks to build strategic partnerships to drive technological and business advancements in the region.

A true trailblazer, Aamir Qutub embodies the spirit of innovation, empowering others to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.