Does screentime cause autism?

There isn’t evidence that screen time causes autism. There are a growing number of studies that link higher daily screen use with more autism-like symptoms in early childhood.

What is autism spectrum disorder?

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave. Although autism can be diagnosed at any age, it is described as a “developmental disorder” because symptoms generally appear in the first two years of life.

The three main causes of autism- For now we don’t know the exact cause of autism; however, research suggests that it’s a combination of developmental, genetic and environmental factors. Genetic factors play a significant role in the development of Autism spectrum disorder. Research suggests that genetic factors contribute to about 80-90% of the risk for developing ASD, while environmental factors contribute to about 10-20% of the risk. ASD tends to run in families, indicating the importance of genetic factors.

Avoid screentime from birth to 18 months. Infants just don’t have the cognitive skills to learn from screens at this age because it gets in the way of activities that “build” brains, such as talking, playing, singing or reading together.

Research shows that programs claiming they are able to help babies learn language or regulate emotions do not actually help; increased screentime was associated with developmental delays, particularly in acquisition and communication.

• Until 18 months of age limit screen use to video chatting along with an adult (for example, with a parent who is out of town)

• Between 18 to 24 months screentime should be limited to watching educational programming with a caregiver.

• The American Association of Paediatrics recommends for children 2-5, limit non educational screen time to about 1 hour per weekday and 3 hours on the weekend days.

• For children 6 years and older, encourage healthy habits and limit activities that include screens.

• Turn off all screens during family meals and outings.

• Learn about and use parental controls.

• Avoid using screens pacifiers, babysitters or to stop tantrums.

• Turn off screens and remove them from bedrooms 1-2 hours before bedtime.