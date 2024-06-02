Asian Ulama Council 2024 Highlights Importance of Muslim Unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 2,000 religious leaders and scholars from 57 countries gathered in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 7 May 2024 for the Muslim World League (MWL) conference. The event, organized by the MWL in collaboration with Malaysia’s Department of Islamic Development, focused on the role of religion in promoting dialogue and peace initiatives.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim inaugurated the conference along with MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa. Anwar emphasized the significance of the conference in fostering understanding and affinity among religions worldwide and within Malaysia’s diverse society.

The Asian Ulama Council 2024 focused on the critical issue of Muslim unity, with scholars emphasizing that many problems facing the Muslim community today stem from a failure to effectively manage unity. Pahang Mufti, Professor Datuk

Dr. Asmadi Mohd Naim, highlighted the need for unity to address challenges such as the Palestine conflict, terrorism, economic issues, and geopolitical maneuvers by major powers.

Dr. Asmadi suggested revisiting the preaching methods of past scholars who spread Islam peacefully in Southeast Asia as a successful strategy for managing unity. He stressed the importance of addressing both internal disputes among scholars, leaders, and communities, and external challenges from cultural, economic, political, and geographical influences.

Key Indian religious figure Syed Salman Chishty also emphasized embracing diversity and unity as envisioned by the Holy Quran, and called upon spiritual leaders to reclaim the true essence of Islam, focusing on mercy, justice, and empathy. He urged the building of bridges of understanding and cooperation through dialogue and mutual respect.

