Indonesia Champions Humanitarian Islam for Global Peace

Jakarta (ANTARA): At the International Conference on Humanitarian Islam in Depok, West Java, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, represented by Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar, reaffirmed Indonesia’s dedication to promoting global peace through “humanitarian Islam.”

President Prabowo highlighted Indonesia’s status as a model of harmony, where over 280 million people coexist peacefully, embracing diversity in religion, culture, and ethnicity. He credited this unity to the nation’s foundational philosophy, Pancasila, which merges Islamic principles with a humanist, inclusive spirit.

“Indonesia exemplifies friendly, peaceful, and soothing Islamic values,” Prabowo noted, emphasizing the importance of preserving the legacy of Indonesia’s founding fathers in fostering unity.

Reflecting on Indonesia’s historical contributions, the President cited the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference as a milestone in advancing solidarity and peace. He also mentioned Indonesia’s ongoing role in UN peacekeeping missions and mediating international conflicts as evidence of its commitment to a harmonious global order.

Looking ahead to Vision 2045, Prabowo underscored Indonesia’s aspiration to become a developed nation that actively contributes to world peace. He identified humanitarian Islam as a strategic approach to achieving this goal, rooted in dialogue, inclusivity, and respect for diversity.

The conference, organized by Nahdlatul Ulama, brought together scholars and academics from around the globe to share insights and best practices. The agenda includes visits to Central Java to further promote collaboration and understanding.

“Let this conference inspire collective efforts to build a brighter, more harmonious future,” Prabowo concluded. (en.antaranews.com)