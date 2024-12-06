“Save the Constitution Convention” Warns Government on Waqf Act Amendments

New Delhi: Maulana Arshad Madani, President of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind (JUH) Arshad faction, led a massive “Save the Constitution Convention” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on November 3, 2024. The event gathered prominent Muslim leaders to oppose the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 and address pressing issues facing India’s Muslim community.

In his keynote speech, Maulana Madani criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a veiled attempt by the government to seize Waqf properties under the guise of protection. “Waqf properties are a sacred inheritance belonging to Allah,” he asserted, warning the government of the consequences if the bill is passed. He also questioned the apparent targeting of Muslim institutions and minority rights, demanding fairness and respect for all faiths.

Historical and Current Challenges

Maulana Madani highlighted historical injustices and ongoing struggles, including:

• The inability to provide documentation for ancient mosques, some over 500 years old, amidst government scrutiny.

• Crackdowns on madrasas and citizenship issues in Assam.

• Fabricated allegations by communal groups labeling JUH as a haven for terrorists, despite its work defending the falsely accused.

He recounted the sacrifices of Muslims during India’s freedom struggle, from Shah Abdul Aziz’s resistance against British colonial rule in 1803 to the martyrdom of thousands in the 1857 rebellion. Madani emphasized the pivotal role of Muslim scholars and the JUH in shaping the freedom movement, including its influence on Congress policies through historic fatwas like Nusratul Abrar.

Resolutions and United Opposition

The convention adopted five resolutions, including:

1. Opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Highlighting the existential threats to madrasas, mosques, burial grounds, and Eidgahs.

2. Condemnation of Israeli aggression in Palestine: Calling for decisive international action.

3. Rejection of the Uniform Civil Code: Citing constitutional protections for religious freedom.

4. Safeguarding Islamic educational institutions: Addressing the identity and autonomy of madrasas.

5. Protection of the Indian Constitution: Emphasizing its role as a bulwark of rights and freedoms.

Leaders such as Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and Prof. Salim Engineer, Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, echoed these concerns. They urged the Muslim community to unite in defense of their institutions and constitutional rights.

Call for Action

The convention concluded with a call for collective action against the perceived erosion of minority rights. Maulana Madani reminded attendees of the pledges made by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Motilal Nehru to safeguard Muslim identity and Waqf properties, urging the community to remain steadfast in preserving its heritage and rights.