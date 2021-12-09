India’s leading herbal (Unani) medicine manufacturer Karkhana Zinda Tilismath on Saturday, 20 November 2021, celebrated its 100th anniversary. As part of the centenary celebrations, Karkhana Zinda Tilismath, one of the oldest companies of Hyderabad, launched its latest product, “Zinda Tilismath Balm,” a pain reliever providing long-lasting relief based on herbal formulations. The Zinda Tilismath Balm has a unique formulation of pain-relieving ingredients. The balm itself has exceptional soothing properties that leave the affected area with the highest cooling sensation when applied. “It is essentially the goodness of Zinda Tilismath in the balm, and just like all our products, the Zinda Tilismath Balm too is formulated from 100% natural herbal ingredients”, said Sohail Farooqui, Managing Partner of Karkhana Zinda Tilismath. In a video message, ace tennis star Sania Mirza, who is also the brand ambassador, congratulated the Zinda Tilismath family on the launch of the Zinda Tilismath Balm. Expressing trust in its medicinal properties, she said, “my mother had encouraged me to use Zinda Tilismath products, and I have been using it and encouraging my family now.’