Monsoon Musings: Living Life with Purpose

Rainy days often bring about gloomy moods, don’t they? “Oh, it’s been raining again!” a complaint we frequently hear. But isn’t the rain a blessing from Allah? We humans often forget to appreciate His gifts, endlessly grumbling instead of recognizing nature as His divine creation. This dissatisfaction is symbolic of how many today lead purposeless lives, drifting without direction and blaming others for their unhappiness.

Here, I wish to share some nuggets of wisdom from my own life’s journey,join me in reflecting on life’s lessons. I don’t claim perfection, but these insights might help you reframe your life’s purpose.

Facing Life’s Challenges: Lessons in Resilience

Years ago, I found myself stuck in the rut of smoking an unconscious way to cope with the stresses of running my export business. Trained as an engineer, I had ventured into business.

Business, as you know, has its ups and downs. Betrayal and financial loss hit me hard. I could have let the setback drag me into depression, but by Allah’s grace, I didn’t. Instead, I chose to face the storm and let go of the business, after realizing that business life wasn’t for me.

What did this experience teach me?

1. Take risks head-on. Every climb in life’s journey requires courage to face obstacles.

2. Let go and move forward. My addiction to cigarettes and the bitterness from my business failure faded when I decided to focus on resilience.

Building Dreams with Purpose

Starting Islamic Voice in January 1987 a newspaper to give a voice to the Muslim community. It was a leap of faith, but with Allah’s help and the support of a few friends, the groundwork began.

Starting Islamic Voice meant I had to roll up my sleeves. From working late nights to designing layouts, and even delivering files on my old scooter, no task was beneath me. To this day, I continue editing and proof reading late at night, especially after restarting the post-pandemic paper.

What did this teach me?

1. Stay positive and keep hope in Allah. Challenges are inevitable, but perseverance pays off.

2. Embrace opportunities with humility. Prestige and pride should never hold you back from meaningful work.

Discovering a Higher Purpose

At one point, I felt like a hamster on a wheel caught in life’s routines, from grocery shopping to mundane chores. While I valued my responsibilities, I sensed a deeper purpose waiting to be fulfilled.

Allah’s perfect timing brought the Discover Yourself Workshops into my life. Attending all the levels of the workshop transformed my outlook, giving me the inspiration to share this knowledge with others. This led to the launch of the Discover Yourself Workshop in 2002, which has since impacted lives across several countries.

What did I learn?

1. Share knowledge freely. I encourage participants to share the workshop’s teachings with their families because a harmonious family life creates lasting happiness.

2. Begin with yourself. The workshops emphasize personal transformation applying Islamic principles like forgiveness, responsibility, integrity, and unwavering faith in Allah to daily life.

A Life of Service and Purpose

Now, at 74, people often ask how I still manage to travel, counsel, and connect with people worldwide. My answer is simple: it’s not about age; it’s about purpose.

I could choose a life of comfort, enjoying home-cooked meals and leisurely holidays. But such a life feels limited to me. Instead, I strive to reach people globally through the workshops, inspiring positive change.

Takeaways for a Meaningful Life

1. Have faith in Allah and embrace risks. Fearlessness paves the way for growth.

2. Live beyond yourself. Set higher spiritual goals that give life a deeper meaning.

3. Keep learning and sharing. Knowledge isn’t owned it’s meant to uplift others.

Life isn’t just about existing; it’s about living with purpose. Let us place our trust in Allah, take bold steps, and live a Akhirah based spiritually fulfilling life.

May Allah bless you all with clarity, courage, and contentment!