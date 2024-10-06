Rebirth and Renewal: Personal Reflections on Finding Clarity and Purpose Through DYS Workshop Experience

The “Discover Yourself” workshop took place in Goa on September 7, 8, and 9, 2024, at ICG Dona Pula, Panjim.

Below are reflections from participants sharing their experiences of the workshop.

• The workshop was very useful and interesting, the things I learned here are gonan help me in my day to day life.

• Before the workshop I would get angry at people very easily but I have learned that is my mind giving its opinion and it is not the reality.

• I genuinely didn’t realize it before. I used to think I was talking to myself for hours, believing I was my own friend. This workshop made me see that it wasn’t really me it was my mind controlling me all these years. It was an eye-opening experience.

• Every person should attend this workshop to truly understand what it means to be being human. Forgiving others brings peace into our own lives.

• It was very different and unique workshop in its own way.

• This workshop was a deep cleansing experience. It transformed my perspective on life, giving me clarity and a renewed sense of human values. It was truly mind-blowing.

• I discovered my true self and my path. It was a joyful and enlightening experience perfect and excellent!

• It taught me how to offer salah without distractions.

• The workshop was well-balanced, accommodating different age groups and levels of stubbornness. It was perfectly executed, with enough repetition for hyperactive participants to grasp the information. The topics were well-informed and engaging.

• The workshop provided me with a new perspective on life, enhancing my awareness of my inner self as well as the connection between my mind, body, and heart. It helped me recognize the voice in my head and taught me how to manage it, allowing me to control my actions.

• This was a unique, life-changing experience for me. I see myself in a whole new light now. There are no words to express how valuable these three days were; it should have been longer!

• Before attending the workshop, I struggled with many unanswered questions and was often an overthinker. After three days, I found answers to those questions and discovered a sense of peace I hadn’t felt before.

ASHMIYA: A Journey of Rebirth- After attending the second day of the workshop, I felt like I was reborn. The night before, I had decided not to return the next day, but when I woke up and listened to my heart instead of my mind, I realized the difference between the two. This experience helped me discover who I truly am. I especially loved how the coach spoke about forgiving your enemies, letting go of the past, and living fully in the present.

SUNITA: Transformation Through Enlightenment- The workshop was enlightening and clarified all my beliefs. I discovered myself and shifted from the chatter in my mind to the state of ‘LA’ and surrendering to Absolute Reality. I am committed to standing by my word and making a difference in my community. Khan Sir is doing a remarkable service to humanity. His ability to connect and simplify the teachings is marvelous. He is a great coach and mentor, filled with knowledge and a pure soul. He shares his wisdom with love.

NIKHAT: Finding Inner Peace-The workshop definitely helped me recognize key situation and taught me how to respond more thoughtfully. As discussed, I’ve learned to reason with myself and react in ways that protect my peace of mind. InshaAllah, I will apply these lessons daily and hope to see positive changes in myself and the impact on my family.

IZZA: Healing from Within- During the workshop, I rediscovered many insights I had forgotten over the years. Past negative experiences led me to emotionally detach from both my inner and outer worlds. I realized that the voice in your head isn’t as important as the voice in your heart. It was a powerful reminder that I can live from the inside out. The coach keeps the sessions engaging, humorous, and ensures clarity until everything clicks. I’m gradually learning to care less about what others think or say. Now, I carry no regrets or pain. I feel deeply happy and grateful to be part of this workshop.

HASAN: A Journey of Transformation- Today, I am wise enough to seek change within myself through this workshop. I understand that transformation takes time, but I am confident it will happen. This experience has sparked deep introspection. While I once believed the mind was the key to change, the workshop challenged this idea and opened me to the wisdom of the heart. I am certain this journey will reshape my personality, and I’m grateful I made the effort to attend. It offered me a practical approach to understanding the Self (khudi).

SHIRIN: Life-Changing Experience- I attended the workshop with my daughter, traveling all the way from Margoa. I had many struggles, but after participating, it not only transformed my life but also my daughter’s. The most powerful words from the coach were about not just forgiving but also loving your enemy. This helped me gain a deeper understanding of myself. The workshop is truly beyond excellent.

SHITAL: Closer to Truth and God- This workshop helped me distinguish between false beliefs and reality, as well as between reaction and response. It brought me closer to God, making me realize that He is the ultimate truth. I learned how just a single word or sentence can change your perspective and situation. By the end, I felt positive and determined to stay connected with reality and truth, holding on to God no matter what. The coach made everything simple with practical, everyday examples instead of preaching.

HANI: A Catalyst for Transformation- I was already familiar with the information shared in the workshop, but it truly made sense to me only after attending. I gained perspective and meaning in everything. While my transformation is still in progress, this workshop has become a driving force for my commitment to change myself and positively impact those around me. I am dedicated to molding myself according to the will of Allah and honoring my commitment, insha’Allah. The coach’s approach resonated with me deeply. His efforts and struggles for this cause have touched my heart, and he is a living example to everything that he coaches.