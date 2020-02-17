MANUU To Hold National Urdu Science Congress

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s Centre for Promotion of Knowledge in Urdu (CPKU) and School of Sciences is organizing the National Urdu Science Congress on February 25 and 26. The Congress is being organized for scientists, authors, translators, teachers and those interested in writing and promoting science in the Urdu language. According to Dr. Abid Moiz, Convener of the Congress, the topic of the congress is “Promotion of Science” in Urdu language. Interested people can send their papers. The word limit of the entire paper can be between 2,500 to 3,000 words in the Urdu language. The papers should be emailed at [email protected] The limit of the abstract is 400 to 500 words and the last date for submission of papers is February 15. However abstracts of papers can be sent in advance.

For more information the following persons may be contacted: Dr. Abid Moiz (9502044291). Co-convenors Dr. H. Aleem Basha (9849098620) and Dr. Maqbool Ahmed (9440366462)

(Extracted from

twocircles.net)