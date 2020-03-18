WANTED BRIDE

March 18, 2020 No Comments

SMU/Doctorate/Well settled, French citizen, (T.Nadu), Fair, Handsome Indian groom 29/5.8(1, 73cms).M.E, M. Res, PhD final year, Paris, FRANCE (with salary) & working as a Prof in University (Compl Salary). Participated in different conferences in U.S.A and EUROPE (U.K -SWEDEN …etc).

Seeks alliance for their only son. We are looking for a beautiful, Fair, Graduate religious Indian bride from a respected Urdu Muslim Family
willing to settle in France. Ct: [email protected], w.app: 00(33)626324628

