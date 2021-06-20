Wanted Bridegroom

Muslim Sunni parents from Bangalore seek alliance for daughter, B.E (computer science). Working. 5’4″ fair to medium skin tone. does hijab. Contact 9448044919. Email [email protected]

Sunni Muslim Shaik Girl from Davanagere, age – 30 years, BSc, B Ed, complexion, wheatish, height – 5.4″. Looking for Educated and Religious Groom. Contact No – 9902774090

Sunni Muslim Shaik Girl from Bangalore, age – 35 years, BBM, MBA (HR), complexion, wheatish, height – 5.2″. Looking for Educated and Religious Groom. Contact No – 9632839996

Sunni Muslim Girl from upper middle-class family in Bangalore, 24 years, fair, 5.4 inches, bachelor’s in interior design, Working for International Interior Design Company. Looking for a Professional well settled religious boy from a good family background, preferably settled in US, Canada, or Europe. Contact 8050248502

  • A Syed Sunni family from Bengaluru is looking for a Doctor groom for their daughter MS (E.N.T), final year Age: 26 years, fair, 5.5 ft. Please contact on E-mail: [email protected], Phone: +91 9483515502
  • Sunni Urdu Muslim Parents invite alliance for their daughter 29 years, 5’4″ Beautiful, fair, convent educated, Electronic Engineer, MTech, MNC employed from moderate Islamic, Affluent background, seeking alliance from well settled, educated, family. Contact: +91 9176006218, E-mail: [email protected].
  • Bangalore based Sunni Muslim Father working in PDO-Muscat invite alliance for his only daughter child 23, BE E&C from BMSCE, Fair, 5’1” from well settled groom preferably with graduates in Engineering with Master’s working in Bangalore / Abroad from decent families with religious background. Contact: +968 99012081, E-mail: [email protected].
  • Bangalore affluent SM parents invite proposal for their daughter BE, beautiful, fair, 24yrs, working in reputed MNC looking for BE/MTech /MS working in MNC /Govt, handsome, well-mannered from good background Contact: +91 9110471195, E-mail: [email protected].
  • SunniBangalore basedfamily seeking alliance for their Daughteraged 26 years workingas a CONSULTANTPEDIATRIC DENTIST (MDS) in a reputedclinic.SLIM, WHEATISH, 5.4” HEIGHT.SuitableAlliance Preferably a Dentist/ Doctor /Masters in any field (MDS/MS/MD) Sunni from a SettledandEducated Family. Email: [email protected], Contact: +919740541956
  • 22 Years, Fair, Beautiful, UrduSpeaking Sunni Muslim Girl, Hafiz Al Quran, Final Year MBBS Seeks Alliance From MD /MS Doctor Sunni Muslim Boys. Contact: [email protected]
  • Sunni Muslim Parents From Bangalore Seek Suitable Alliance For Their Daughter, 27 Years, BE (Computer Science), Working. 5.4″ Tall, Wears Hijab. Contact: 080 26637119 / 9448044919. E-mail: [email protected]
  • Suitable Match for Good Looking Sunni Muslim Girl 24yrs/5’3″ From Ahmadabad, Gujarat. Studying In Final Year of M.Optometry. Looking For Saiyed Well Settled Family. Preference: Doctor, Engineer, Business Age: 25-28, E-mail: [email protected], Contact: 9428352403/9537863846
  • Looking groom for good looking Widow Sunni Saiyedmuslim girl 33yrs/5’3″ from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. She completed Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, looking for a well settled partner; age expectation 35-38Yrs. Contact: 9924378231/9825183098, E-mail: [email protected]