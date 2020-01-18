Wanted Groom

January 18, 2020 No Comments

Dr Nausheen Niyaz Shaikh 30 yrs 5.3′ Height. MBBS MS OPHTHALMOLOGY Presently Working in Vasan eye care RT Nagar Bangalore D/o Dr Niyaz Shaikh (MS GEN SURGEON working in his own nursing home Gulbarga. Partner preference – Doctor (MS, MD, DNB, DM, MCH) Contact details parents – 9483239786, 9449619169.

Mysore-Based Sunni Muslim Parents Invite Marriage Alliance for Their Daughter 27 Years, Height 5.6”, Very Fair Complexion, B.Sc., (MBA,).Working. Please Send Bio Data and Photos/ Contact No: 9342599348 /9380397496

SM parents seek alliance for their daughter B.E., 33yrs 5.7” good looking belonging to a respectable, educated family, working as Technology Leader at INFOSYS holding H1B USA Visa. Groom should be professionally qualified hailing from a decent educated family background working in India/abroad. Contact No. 9632878387 / 9845435480

