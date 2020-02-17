WANTED GROOM

February 17, 2020 No Comments

SM Bangalore Based Parents Invite Alliance From Well Educated, Religious And Cultured Families (Below 30 Yrs) From Bangalore Or Gulf Settled Families For Their V Fair & Beautiful Daughter 24 Years, MBA, HR, Observes Hijab. Mohammed Vaseemuddin – Please Email Or Whatsapp Profiles To – [email protected], Mob -+966567957472 ( Riyadh, KSA)

Mysore-Based Sunni Muslim Parents Invite Marriage Alliance for Their Daughter 28 Years, Height 5.6”, Very Fair Complexion, B.Sc., (MBA,).Working. Please Send Bio Data and Photos/ Contact No: 9342599348 /9380397496

USA Based Well Settled, Religious SM Parents Seek Alliance. For Their Fair Religious Daughter 28 Year Old (Studying Pharmacy) American Citizen. Groom Must be a Doctor (Preferably 28-32 Years) Working Or Studying in USA From a Well Educated and Religious Back Ground ( No Divorces) (Contact -9379712479/0017163591655)

By:

[ View all posts ]

Related articles

You might be interested in

HOW IS GLASS MANUFACTURED?
January 18, 2013
Muslim Shop Owners Highlight Mercy of Islam by Forgiving Burglars
June 15, 2017
Go to TOP