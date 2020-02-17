WANTED GROOM

SM Bangalore Based Parents Invite Alliance From Well Educated, Religious And Cultured Families (Below 30 Yrs) From Bangalore Or Gulf Settled Families For Their V Fair & Beautiful Daughter 24 Years, MBA, HR, Observes Hijab. Mohammed Vaseemuddin – Please Email Or Whatsapp Profiles To – [email protected], Mob -+966567957472 ( Riyadh, KSA)

Mysore-Based Sunni Muslim Parents Invite Marriage Alliance for Their Daughter 28 Years, Height 5.6”, Very Fair Complexion, B.Sc., (MBA,).Working. Please Send Bio Data and Photos/ Contact No: 9342599348 /9380397496

USA Based Well Settled, Religious SM Parents Seek Alliance. For Their Fair Religious Daughter 28 Year Old (Studying Pharmacy) American Citizen. Groom Must be a Doctor (Preferably 28-32 Years) Working Or Studying in USA From a Well Educated and Religious Back Ground ( No Divorces) (Contact -9379712479/0017163591655)