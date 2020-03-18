WANTED GROOM
SM Bangalore Based Parents Invite Alliance From Well Educated, Religious And Cultured Families (Below 30 Yrs) From Bangalore Or Gulf Settled Or Canada, Us And UK Families For Their V Fair & Beautiful Daughter 24 Years, Masters In Pharmacy ( Pharm –D ), Observes Hijab. Shaik Ilyas – Please Email Or Whatsapp Profiles To – [email protected], Mob +919740302542 / +97455226847 (Qatar)
S.M Parents Invite Alliance for Daughter Unmarried, 38yrs, MBA, 5′-5″, Employed. Groom to be B.E/ MBA, Employed. No Demands. Contact 9945130613 Email [email protected]
Bangalore based (Sunni Muslim) Seeking Alliance for their Daughter (28 years, 5′-3”) PG in Accounting from (Toronto, Canada). Looking for Respectable Family. The Groom age should be between 30 to 33, educated & well settled Professional working in Bangalore/Abroad, own house. Contact: +91 8660980755/ +91 9886055712 E-mail: [email protected]
Mysore-Based Sunni Muslim Parents Invite Marriage Alliance for Their Daughter 28 Years, Height 5.6”, Very Fair Complexion, B.Sc., (MBA,).Working. Please Send Bio Data and Photos/ Contact No: 9342599348 /9380397496
USA Based Well Settled, Religious SM Parents Seek Alliance. For Their Fair Religious Daughter (Studying Pharmacy) American Citizen. Groom Must be a Doctor (Preferably 28-32 Years) Working Or Studying in USA From a Well Educated and Religious Back Ground (No Divorces) (Contact -9379712479/0017163591655)
Bangalore Sunni Muslim Parents Invite Alliance for their Daughter Soft Ware Engineer Working in MNC, 27years, 5′.3” Seeks Alliance Preferably Engineer from a well Educated Family Residing in Bangalore. Contact Mobile No: 98864 19383 / 8073102016
SM Bangalore Based Parents Invite Alliance From Well Educated Religious & Cultured Families For Their V Fair & Beautiful Daughter 32 Years Bcom 5”2” Contact: 9482935702, 9980854261