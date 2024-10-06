New Research Projects in ‘Smart’ Insulin

Overview

On August 12, 2024, the Type 1 Diabetes Grand Challenge announced grants exceeding £2.7 million for innovative research in developing next-generation insulins. This initiative, backed by the Steve Morgan Foundation, Diabetes UK, and JDRF, aims to create insulins that mimic healthy pancreatic function.

Understanding Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition marked by insufficient insulin production, necessitating frequent insulin administration. Without insulin, blood sugar levels can rise dangerously high.

Key Research Areas

1. Glucose Responsive Insulins (GRIs)

• Projects: Four international projects focus on GRIs that activate in response to blood glucose levels.

• Objective: To prevent both hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia by ensuring insulin is released only when needed.

2. Ultrafast Insulin

• Research at Stanford University: Developing an insulin that acts rapidly without clustering, inspired by insulin found in cone snail venom.

• Goal: To minimize blood sugar fluctuations.

3. Insulin and Glucagon Combination

• Indiana University Research: Exploring the combination of insulin and glucagon to stabilize blood sugar levels.

• Findings: Initial tests in rats show potential for reducing hypoglycemia risks.

Notable Projects

• Monash University, Australia: Developing a nano sugar-insulin system that reacts to blood glucose changes, aiming to reduce injection frequency.

• Wayne State University, U.S.: Creating a “smart insulin” that accurately detects glucose fluctuations.

• Jinhua Institute of Zhejiang University, China: Innovating a novel insulin that forms a reservoir under the skin for controlled release.

• University of Notre Dame, U.S.: Developing nanocomplexes for insulin delivery that automatically release insulin based on blood sugar levels.

Conclusion

These cutting-edge research projects aim to transform insulin therapy for type 1 diabetes, potentially heralding a new era in diabetes manage

Talk on Gestational Diabetes Mellitus at National Conference

ALIGARH: Dr. Hamid Ashraf from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, delivered an insightful presentation titled “Metabolic Profile of Offspring of Mothers with Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)” at the national conference Yuvacrinology, organized by the Endocrine Society of India in Vishakhapatnam.

Dr. Ashraf highlighted that hyperglycemia during pregnancy can lead to abnormal adaptations in the developing fetus, increasing the risk of various metabolic disorders in children born to mothers with GDM.

His research found that a significant proportion of children under five, born to mothers with GDM, exhibited metabolic abnormalities:

• 14% were overweight or obese

• 35% had hypertension

• 80% showed lipid profile derangements

• 20% experienced insulin resistance

• 21% had deranged blood glucose levels

Emphasizing the importance of managing gestational diabetes, Dr. Ashraf called for comprehensive treatment for affected women and long-term follow-up for their children. He urged the adoption of a healthy lifestyle to promote better outcomes for those born to mothers with GDM.