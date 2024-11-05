Baghdad Hosts Prestigious Quranic Calligraphy Exhibition

An exhibition celebrating Quranic calligraphy opened on 21 October 2024 at the Ministry of Culture in Baghdad, featuring top Iraqi calligraphers, including one female artist. Supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Ibn al-Bawwab Foundation for Islamic Arts, this marks the 15th edition of the annual event.

Deputy Minister Fadhil al-Badrani praised the exhibition for showcasing seasoned artists and talented newcomers. Calligrapher Ali al-Jubouri highlighted the use of traditional tools, while Maysun Hassan, the only female participant, spoke of the honor and challenge of completing her section of the Quran. The exhibit honors Iraq’s rich heritage in Islamic art.