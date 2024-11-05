AMU RCA Student Achieves UPSC Success as Public Prosecutor

Aligarh: Mr. Mohd. Zayed Khan, a student in the Judicial Service Coaching Programme (2021-22 Batch) at the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has successfully qualified for the post of Public Prosecutor in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through the UPSC examination.

AMU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Naima Khatoon, extended her congratulations to Mr. Khan for his remarkable achievement. Mr. Mohammad Imran IPS, Registrar of AMU, and Prof. Saghir Ahmad Ansari, Director of RCA, also expressed their congratulations, emphasizing that Mr. Khan’s success will serve as an inspiration for other students.