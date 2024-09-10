Convention Highlights Marginalization and Calls for Community Action in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: The Maulana Azad Ekta Sangh hosted a state-level conference at the Islam Gymkhana on August 24, focusing on the challenges faced by the Muslim community in Maharashtra. The event brought together political figures, journalists, experts, and intellectuals to address key issues.

The conference highlighted the marginalization of Muslims in political, social, and economic spheres. Discussions centered on the lack of Muslim representation in politics, the absence of reservation for Muslims in educational institutions, and the underrepresentation of Muslims in the ruling class.

Prominent speakers included Maulana Mahmood Daryabadi, former Maharashtra minister Nasim Siddiqui, Abu Asim Azmi, Sarfraz Arzo, editor of Hindustan, Haji Raees, and Iqbal Memon, president of All India Memon Jamat.

Haji Raees presented a resolution addressing socioeconomic and educational challenges, urging the community to focus on self-improvement rather than relying solely on government support.

Sarfraz Arzo provided an in-depth analysis of the community’s issues, while MLA and SP leader Abu Azmi attributed the lack of political influence to the absence of capable leaders within the community. He noted that Maharashtra has no Muslim Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), which he believes diminishes the community’s political impact. Azmi called for a movement to increase political awareness among Muslims and praised the Ekta Sangh’s efforts to highlight these issues.

Delegates from each district, representing the Ekta Sangh, were also present at the gathering.